Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH widening to start in two months

HYDERABAD : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will start work on expanding the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway to six-lanes within two months, disclosed NHAI member (projects) Anil Choudhary during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

During the review on the problems being faced by the NHAI, the CM questioned the officials over the delay in the land acquisition despite the government extending all cooperation. Directing collectors to hold meetings with farmers and convince them to hand over their lands for construction of highways, he asked the officials to adopt a humane approach and finalise the compensation as per rules.

The collectors informed the CM that farmers were not willing to give up their lands in view of variation in prices. They pointed out that the market value of lands was high whereas the registration rates were low. The CM asked the collectors to hold a meeting with farmers and convince them to hand over their lands.

The CM revealed that Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari has in principle agreed to consider the southern and northern parts of Regional Ring Road (RRR) as one entity. He asked the officials to take necessary steps to enter into a tripartite agreement between the state government, the Centre and the NHAI.

He enquired about the obstacles in acquisition of land in the northern part of RRR. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Hanmanth K Zendage informed Revanth that some farmers have moved court claiming a mistake in the alignment and had obtained a stay order.

To this, the CM directed the collector to file a counter to get the stay vacated by Friday.

Minimise inconvenience to the public, Bhatti tells NHAI officials

The chief minister enquired about the status of land acquisition in Khammam district for the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor. Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who participated in the video conference from Khammam, said that the proposed road was passing through the costly lands near Khammam and the farmers will be convinced about the compensation.

Stating that the NHAI proposed to convert the Khammam to Aswaraopet state highway into national highway, Nageswara Rao urged the chief minister to reject the proposal as Tallada-Devarapalli greenfield road was already in progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the NHAI officials to construct service roads at all major villages and also underpasses wherever necessary so that the residents don’t face inconvenience. Responding positively, NHAI member (projects) Anil Choudhary said the issue would be looked into.

The issue of transfer of forest lands for the Armoor-Jagtial- Mancherial and Vijayawada-Nagpur corridors was also discussed. The chief minister asked the collectors of Nizamabad, Mancherial and Mahabubabad districts to allocate government land in lieu of forest lands.

The Revenue and Forest departments were asked to coordinate with each other in the transfer of lands. The Chief Minister suggested that the forest department should take the government lands in lieu of their lands acquired for the construction of roads.

The CM ordered the authorities to start the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works and the NHAI officials agreed.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked Anil Choudhary to start work on the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway to six-lanes as the land acquisition has already been completed. The NHAI officials said that the works will be started in two months.