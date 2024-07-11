New Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited chief to take charge on July 11

HYDERABAD : The newly appointed chairperson of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) T Nirmala Jagga Reddy will be assuming charge on Thursday.

Nirmala, who served as the DCC president for a considerable time, infusing new energy into the cadre during challenging times for the party, was rightly rewarded for serving the Congress loyally. Nirmala is the wife of TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy.

Despite hailing from the native district of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nirmala never hesitated to raise her voice against the previous regime. She also actively took part in the activities of Congress.

The TGIIC plays a crucial role in providing necessary impetus for the accelerated growth of industries in the state. It played a key role in the implementation of TS-iPASS, which was designed for faster clearances. The TGIIC has identified 145,682 acres of unutilised government lands for industrial purposes, which the state government has notified as the industrial land bank.