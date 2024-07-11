Population boom in Hyderabad hindering development, say experts

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad stands as the sixth most populous city in the country with a population of 1.1 crore. When compared to 2023, the city’s population increased by 2.48%.

With World Population Day falling on July 11, experts say that the rising population is impacting development, creating pressure on social infrastructure, sanitation, housing, food, water, energy, employment, education and other matters. This hinders sustainable development for future generations, they add.

Delhi is the most populated city in the country with a population of 3.38 crore, followed by Mumbai (2.16 crore), Kolkata (1.55 crore), Bengaluru (1.4 crore), Chennai (1.2 crore), Hyderabad (1.1 crore) and Ahmedabad (88 lakh). These population estimates and projections come from the latest revision of the UN World Urbanisation Prospects. These estimates represent the urban agglomeration of Hyderabad, including adjacent peripheral areas.

An online report said that like all fast-growing cities, Hyderabad is also facing civic problems. Housing, drinking water, electricity and public transport facilities are becoming scarce and not growing in accordance with the rising population. The impact of population growth is seen in education, medicine, pollution, air quality, cleanliness, solid waste management and the environment, among others, it added.