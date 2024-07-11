Telangana: Dr Jitender appointed DGP, names war on drugs, cybercrime his priority

HYDERABAD : Senior IPS officer Dr Jitender has been appointed as the new Head of the Police Force in Telangana, replacing Ravi Gupta who was appointed the Director General of Police by the Election Commission of India. He took charge at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday amidst pooja ceremonies.

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Dr Jitender was previously serving as the principal secretary to the state government and was also handling additional charges in the Enforcement and Directorate wing. Hailing from Ferozpur, Punjab, he holds a PhD from the School of Management Studies at JNTU, Hyderabad.

In his first interaction with the media after taking charge, Dr Jitender expressed gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order and said that narcotics and cybercrime were critical issues affecting the state.

Dr Jitender also praised the chief minister for the vehicles allotted to the Narcotics Bureau and the Cyber Security Wing to help in the fight against drug-related crimes and cyber offences.

Noteworthy transfers

Mahesh Bhagwat now ADGP, Law and Order

CV Anand is DG, Vigilance

G Sudheer Babu back as Rachakonda CP

Stephen Raveendra is now DG, Greyhounds

Swati Lakra is now ADGP, Organisation, Home Guards

New DGP introduced cashless challan system, won prestigious awards

During his career, Dr Jitender served as SP for Mahbubnagar and Guntur districts and as DIG in the Vizag and Warangal ranges. As Additional CP, Traffic in Hyderabad, he introduced innovations such as automated signals, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems, citizen-centric traffic management and a cashless challan system, which was a first in India.

As Additional DGP for Law and Order, Dr Jitender coordinated with city commissioners and SPs across the state, other departments and other states and the Government of India. Most recently, he served as principal secretary to the government, home department, managing policy and administrative matters for various departments including Police, Fire Services, Prisons, and more, while also holding the charge of DG Vigilance and Enforcement.

Dr Jitender’s contributions to the field have been recognised with several awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Internal Security Medal from Government of India.