Former SIB chief cites health issues, vows cooperation in Telangana phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and main accused in the phone-tapping case, T Prabhakar Rao, has written to the investigating officer that he was forced to defer his journey to India that was originally scheduled for June 26 due to several health complications.

In a letter dated June 23 that came to light recently, Prabhakar shared that while he was unable to physically appear for questioning at the moment, he was prepared to assist in the investigation over video conferencing or teleconferencing till the time he returned to India.

Prabhakar said that in addition to his existing problem of malignant cancer, he had developed high blood pressure and cardiac and renal problems due to the recent stressful events. Stating that his consulting doctors had advised him not to travel out of the US till his health condition stabilised, he wrote, “However, I am willing to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide any information which you think is in my exclusive knowledge and possession through email.”

Further, the former SIB chief reiterated that he had neither committed nor directed anyone to commit any illegal act during his time as chief of SIB.

According to allegations in the ongoing investigation into the phone-tapping case, Prabhakar along with other police officers D Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Tirupathanna, Radha Kishan Rao and others, tapped into phone conversations of opposition leaders, including present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, businesspersons, journalists and a high court judge.