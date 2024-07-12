GHMC initiates major project to build rainwater-holding structures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In response to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s commitment to addressing the waterlogging problem in major road corridors across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking the construction of rainwater-holding structures. These underground water sumps, with a capacity of approximately 10 lakh litres each, will collect and store rainwater, alleviate flooding and enhance urban drainage systems, officials said.

Initially, the civic body proposed the construction of 11-12 large sumps. However, the chief minister suggested at least five rainwater-holding structures in the six GHMC zones. Officials have been instructed to identify suitable locations for these structures while being told to prioritise areas prone to water inundation and traffic congestion during the rainy season. A budget of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for these sumps.

Will help address urban flooding: GHMC officials

GHMC officials said, “We have proposed constructing underground water sumps and providing pumps for efficient water drainage. These sumps, strategically located at inundation points, will facilitate the collection and storage of rainwater, mitigating the risk of flooding. This initiative not only addresses the problem of waterlogging but also promotes rainwater harvesting, enhances urban drainage systems and contributes to sustainable water management.”

On Wednesday, MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore along with senior GHMC officials inspected several potential locations for the rainwater-holding structures.