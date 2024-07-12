Telangana High Court questions state on denial of fresh certificates for name changes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the state government and the SSC Board, Inter Board and Osmania University as to what was restraining them from giving fresh educational certificates to people who have officially changed their name through government gazette.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a petition filed by Vangeti Madhusudhan Reddy, who complained that despite the official Gazette rectifying his surname from the erroneous one in the Class X certificates, the authorities of the SSC and Inter Boards, as well as the OU, refused to issue fresh educational certificates.

Aravind Karukonda, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court that the authorities at the SSC Board rejected his client’s application on the ground that the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had issued GO Ms No. 1263 of 1961, Section C, Paras 1, 2, 3, which strictly prohibits any corrections or changes to be made to students’ names on their educational certificates post publication of results.

Counsel requested the court to issue an appropriate writ order or direction declaring the GO as arbitrary, illegal and violative of fundamental rights. Further, he requested the court to direct the authorities to take steps necessary to change the name and issue new educational certificates in the name of V Madhusudan Reddy as per the official government gazette.

Hearing the argument, the court opined that the points raised by the petitioner were to be considered and directed the government to submit its contentions in two weeks.