CDMA to monitor garbage collection using GPS tracker in Telangana

HYDERABAD : With numerous urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana failing to install GPS devices for tracking waste collection vehicles, the Municipal Administration department has issued a new directive to ensure real-time monitoring of municipal solid waste (MSW) collection.

The department has decided to install GPS tracking devices in all solid waste management (SWM) vehicles, including Swachh autos, tractors and compactors, across ULBs to improve the efficiency of waste collection and maintain city cleanliness.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has observed that many ULBs have not been using GPS devices, leading to insufficient tracking and monitoring of waste collection and transportation. To address this, the CDMA has mandated the installation of GPS in all Swachh autos and tractors to optimise waste management operations.

Officials said that the GPS technology would ultimately ensure timely and efficient garbage disposal. The state government has instructed all Municipal commissioners, excluding those in the GHMC, to ensure GPS devices are installed in all relevant vehicles, and this directive has been communicated to the ULBs.

The GPS tracking system will enable ULBs to monitor driver behaviour, track vehicle routes, and assess day-to-day job performance in real-time. It will also provide a comprehensive view of the entire waste collection fleet, enhancing control and coordination of waste management operations. Officials believe that this system will streamline waste collection procedures, reduce mismanagement by sanitation personnel, and ensure timely waste pickup and disposal. The ULBs aim to eliminate instances of waste collection delays by closely monitoring the movements of each vehicle.

To integrate with existing systems in certain ULBs, specific requirements for GPS devices have been outlined. These include 5G-enabled devices supporting GSM, real-time location tracking, intelligent location information uploads, geo-fencing, adaptive cruise control detection, route monitoring alarms, power cut-off alarms, dump yard route monitoring, built-in monitoring CPUs, automatic fault recovery, switching power supply, and vibration sensors.

Municipal commissioners, excluding those in GHMC, have been instructed to adhere to these specifications when procuring and installing GPS devices in all sanitation vehicles. The installation process is to be completed by July 30.

Additionally, ULBs are required to share the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) with the CDMA office for state-level integration and monitoring.