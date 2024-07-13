HYDRA’s tentacles set to protect city till ORR

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered officials to constitute the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to extend a wide range of services to citizens in accordance with the needs of the rapidly expanding city.

Besides management of disasters, HYDRA’s responsibilities will include protection of government properties, curbing encroachment of nalas and traffic management.

At a review here on Friday, the CM suggested that HYDRA manage an area of around 2,000 sq km upto the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He directed officials to finalise the geographical limits on the lines of existing zones in the city for convenience of work. The draft proposal for HYDRA should be prepared before the start of the Assembly session, the CM said and added that allocation of special funds would be considered if necessary.

The government may introduce a Bill to form HYDRA in the Assembly session. The CM has already decided to introduce HYDRA as per the National Disaster Management Act.

Officials have been asked to conduct further studies on the establishment of HYDRA and finalise the modalities of the new system.

Key responsibilities

Protection of government properties

Curbing encroachment of ponds and nalas

Removal of illegal constructions

Traffic management

Drinking water & electricity supply

Removal of illegal hoardings

Enforce HYDRA effectively: CM

The chief minister suggested the development of a coordination mechanism between GHMC, Water Board, Vigilance, Traffic, Energy and police departments to enforce HYDRA effectively. The existing Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Department will be reorganised accordingly.

The responsibility of removal of unauthorised hoardings and flexies under the jurisdiction of GHMC and collection of penalties will be transferred to HYDRA in the new system.

The CM ordered officials to prepare clear proposals about requirement of staff at different levels and deputation from other wings to work in HYDRA.