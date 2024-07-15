21-yr-old rapes stepsister in Telangana, held

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepsister in Nagarkurnool. “A medical examination of the girl was conducted and she is not pregnant. She has now been placed in the Mahbubnagar shelter home,” a child protection officer said.

“He is their mother’s first child from another husband. The victim is the woman’s second child from another husband,” the officer added.

A senior police said, “The victim’s mother had not filed the complaint against her son. It was child welfare authorities who had lodged the complaint.”

Although Nagarkurnool police are currently investigating the matter, the complaint was initially lodged with the Wanaparthy child welfare authorities on July 1. “A local near the Buddaram forest area noticed the minor with the man and observed something suspicious. They called the child helpline and informed us,” another officer said.

Upon inquiry, the authorities learnt that the accused and victim were from Mahbubnagar. A zero FIR was then lodged at the Mahabubnagar police station and the case was later transferred to Bijinapally police station. The police registered a case under Sections 5 read with 6 of the POCSO Act. Further Investigation is under progress, said police.