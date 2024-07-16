After Andhra CM Naidu’s visit, Congress expedites induction of ex-TDP leaders from BRS

HYDERABAD : In an interesting political development, the induction of Hyderabad-based BRS MLAs, especially those who were formerly with the TDP, into Congress accelerated after TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Telangana and his announcement that he intends to revive his party in the state.
As the TDP chief is believed to have initiated steps to bolster his party, the Congress does not want to give any opportunity for it to poach the BRS legislators.
At this juncture, it is pertinent to note that three BRS MLAs have joined the Congress in a span of four days, the latest being Patancheru legislator Gudem Mahipal Reddy.
Party sources said that more joinings from Hyderabad region are on the cards.
Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud joined Congress on Saturday and Friday respectively. These joinings come after one of them had called on Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to TDP’s state headquarters — NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Interestingly, Prakash Goud also changed his mind and eventually joined the Congress. A few days ago, amidst speculation of him joining the Congress, Goud told BRS cadre and his followers that he would not change his loyalties.
Another interesting fact is that all the three legislators were previously elected to the Assembly on a TDP ticket.
According to sources, these leaders still maintain close relations with the TDP. Sources also said that some more former TDP leaders are likely to join the Congress in the coming days.
Another MLA dumps BRS for Congress
One more BRS MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy of Patancheru, joined the ruling Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Monday. With his induction, the number of BRS MLAs who shifted loyalties to the ruling party has reached 10, taking the total number of Congress legislators in the Assembly to 75 from 65. Mahipal joined the Congress along with his followers and the elected representatives of local bodies. Gali Anil Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested in the recent Lok Sabha elections on a BRS ticket, returned to the Congress fold. TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.