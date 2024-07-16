After Andhra CM Naidu’s visit, Congress expedites induction of ex-TDP leaders from BRS

HYDERABAD : In an interesting political development, the induction of Hyderabad-based BRS MLAs, especially those who were formerly with the TDP, into Congress accelerated after TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Telangana and his announcement that he intends to revive his party in the state.

As the TDP chief is believed to have initiated steps to bolster his party, the Congress does not want to give any opportunity for it to poach the BRS legislators.

At this juncture, it is pertinent to note that three BRS MLAs have joined the Congress in a span of four days, the latest being Patancheru legislator Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

Party sources said that more joinings from Hyderabad region are on the cards.

Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud joined Congress on Saturday and Friday respectively. These joinings come after one of them had called on Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to TDP’s state headquarters — NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Prakash Goud also changed his mind and eventually joined the Congress. A few days ago, amidst speculation of him joining the Congress, Goud told BRS cadre and his followers that he would not change his loyalties.

Another interesting fact is that all the three legislators were previously elected to the Assembly on a TDP ticket.

According to sources, these leaders still maintain close relations with the TDP. Sources also said that some more former TDP leaders are likely to join the Congress in the coming days.