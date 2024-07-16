Biker dies after being knocked off from Biodiversity flyover in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man died after falling off from the Biodiversity flyover onto the road as a car hit his bike from the rear side on Monday morning.

According to the Raidurgam police, the accident took place around 5.40 am on Monday when the motorist Subba Rao was driving towards IKEA junction from Raidurgam. Subba Rao used to earn his livelihood by going around the city on his bike and selling tiffin and meals, the police said. As per routine, he was travelling for work when a car driver who allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner rammed his bike.

Due to the impact of the hit, Subba Rao fell from the flyover onto the road and died on the spot.

The Raidurgam police initially received a complaint by a local who dialled 100 to inform them about the accident. Later, the victim’s wife lodged a complaint and the police have initiated investigation to find out more details about the unidentified car.

“There is no CCTV camera at the exact spot where the accident took place,” the police said and added, “We are checking all other available CCTV footage and have zeroed in on a car that could have caused the accident.”

However, the police said that the number plate of the car is not clear as of yet and efforts are on to retrieve the vehicle number.

Case registered

Based on the complaint and preliminary probe, the Raidurgam police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of causing death by negligence. The police said that the number plate of the car is not clear and efforts are on to retrieve it