Telangana: Not invited onto dais, BRS MLA Sabitha sits on the floor

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA and former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday sat on the floor in protest as she was not invited to the dais during an event organised to distribute cheques for Bonalu festival in RK Puram division under Maheshwaram Assembly segment.

The former minister alleged that the officials failed to follow the protocol. Senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao wondered why protocol was not accorded to a five-time legislator and a three-time minister. He found fault with the officials for inviting Congress leader K Lakshma Reddy, who lost in the recent Assembly elections, onto the dais.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in a letter to the Assembly Speaker, highlighted the ongoing protocol violations and the systematic undermining of the rights of BRS MLAs since the Congress came to power in the state.

In his letter, Rama Rao expressed deep concern over what he described as a “troubling culture” where the rights of opposition MLAs are being deliberately trampled upon.

He stated that in instances where there are no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government blatantly denies the rights of opposition. He accused the Congress government of habitual protocol violations and unconstitutional behaviour, which he said is detrimental to democratic principles.