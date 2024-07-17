Addressed media as it’s open inquiry: Justice Narasimha Reddy

HYDERABAD: Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who resigned as chairman of the Inquiry Commission probing alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement, told a news channel in Delhi that the Commission almost completed the inquiry.

He said that it was an open inquiry and that’s why he held a press conference to correct the wrong reports in a section of the media.

He said that when the Inquiry Commission on Kaleshwaram was holding press conferences almost every alternate day, “reporters used to pester my office”.

“When we were not holding any press briefing, the reporters were publishing imaginary news about our commission. To put an end to that, I addressed a new conference to appraise the reporters about the contours of the inquiry and the progress made till then,” Justice Reddy said in a note.

“The hearings of the Commission are to take place in public, so much so, a notification was issued inviting representations from the public,” he said.

“As a gesture to uphold the dignity of the judicial fraternity, I hereby express my view that I do not intended to continue as the Commission chairman,” he said.

Justice Narasimha Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, however, told a news channel later that he received threats while discharging his duties as a judge in Telangana. He said that he took up the matter with the CJI, who asked him to give his judgments.