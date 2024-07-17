Telangana government will appoint new chairman for power irregularities probe, KCR to face him

HYDERABAD: The state government is not entirely unhappy with the Supreme Court's order on Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, according to sources.

The apex court asked the state government to change the chairperson of the inquiry commission probing allegations of irregularities into the power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh and did not ask it to scrap the panel altogether.

At the same time, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who challenged the very existence of the commission, was not entirely happy as the apex court did not scrap the commission and merely asked for its chairperson to be replaced.

Following the apex court order, the state government will appoint another judge to head the commission and KCR has to face him. The BRS chief may not be able to avoid deposing before the new chairperson of the panel, in case he is summoned, the sources said.

It may be mentioned here that the Narasimha Reddy Commission issued notices to KCR twice.

In turn, KCR wanted Justice Narasimha Reddy to relinquish the post voluntarily and challenged the existence of the commission in the High Court. When the HC dismissed his petition, KCR approached the Supreme Court.