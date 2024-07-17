Telangana HC directs government to submit report on RTE Act

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed compliance report on the implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

This section mandates that all private unaided schools across Telangana should reserve 25 per cent of their seats in Class I and pre-school education for children from weaker sections and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The directive was issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice addressed the Additional Advocate General, emphasizing the importance of compliance with the Act. “You must file an affidavit on the implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Act. Provide statistics on which institutions in the state have reserved 25 percent of their seats for underprivileged children by the next hearing date,” he stated.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Thandava Yogesh from Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The PIL sought directions to the Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education, and the Director of School Education to enforce Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act in all private unaided schools in Telangana.

The petitioner argued that failure to reserve 25 percent of seats for disadvantaged children violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and the right to life and personal liberty, respectively.

The court has adjourned the matter, pending the submission of the state’s compliance report.