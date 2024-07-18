Decision on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme after NDSA-Uttam meeting

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will meet officials of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in Delhi on Saturday and discuss repairs to the damaged Medigaddda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, all critical components of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The meeting comes in the backdrop of an expert committee of the NDSA giving its interim report and the government taking some steps to protect the barrages. However, the final report of the NDSA is awaited.

It is expected that the government will make some decisions on the utilisation of the damaged barrages after the meeting of the minister, accompanied by Irrigation officials, with officials of NDSA in Delhi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Uttam said that the Irrigation department would prepare a route map for expediting the construction of various ongoing irrigation projects. He said that the target to complete ongoing irrigation projects was December 2025.

On Wednesday, Uttam reviewed the progress of work on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project with Irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja and Adviser Aditya Nath Das. The minister along with PRLIP, also reviewed the progress of Koil Sagar, RBLIS, JNLIS, Dindi LIS, AMRS LBS, Nettempadu, Bhima, Kalwakurthy LIS in Krishna basin and Chinna Kaleshwaram, Neelwai, Palemvagu, Mattadivagu, SRSP Phase-2, Chanaka-Korata, Lower Penganga, Devadula, Modikunta Vagu, SYP-2, JCRDLI and Sitarama LIS in Godavari basin.

Uttam told the meeting that around Rs 8,000 crore was required for completion of the projects in Mahbubnagar — Chinna Kaleshwaram, Modikunta, Lower Penganga, Chanaka-Korata, Sripada Yellampally, JCR DLIS and others.