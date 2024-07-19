Adilabad municipal vice-chairman loses trust vote, BJP, BRS celebrate

ADILABAD : In a major jolt to the ruling Congress, Adilabad municipal vice-chairman Md Zaheer Ramzani lost the no-confidence motion on Thursday.

After Zaheer’s defeat, both the BRS and BJP corporators celebrated in front of the municipal office. It is the first time that the BJP and BRS have openly supported each other.

In the 50-strong council, which includes ex officio member and Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar, 34 out of the 35 members who were present on the occasion voted to oust Zaheer. Interestingly, five of the 34 councillors belonged to the Congress. The lone corporator who voted against the motion was an AIMIM member.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna of the BRS said that every member, cutting across party lines, supported the no-confidence motion and voted against Zaheer to “root out corruption and illegal activities in the municipality”.

AIMIM member backs Cong

Adilabad constituency in-charge of the Congress Kandi Srinivas Reddy, meanwhile, said: “The BRS and BJP openly supported the no-confidence motion, which was moved by the BRS. These two parties are working against minorities and trying to harm their interests.”

While thanking the AIMIM member for support to the Congress, he said that the grand old party will secure all the seats in the upcoming local body elections.

Meanwhile, Congress Adilabad town president Gudipeli Nagesh suspended a few councillors who supported the no-confidence motion and some party workers for six years.They include Chadalwar Sai Pranay, Payakrao Anjubhai, Badala Sujatha, Madavi Mangala, U Salma, Ambakanti Ashok, Moguluri Vijay and Reshma Mubarak.