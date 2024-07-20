CM Revanth Reddy to open ‘Y’ shaped flyover in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : The ‘Y’ shaped flyover at Gopanpally Tanda (radial road no.30) is set to open for motorists on July 20. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the flyover.

The uni-directional two-lane flyover starts at Gopanpally Junction with exit towards Nallagandla and Tellapur, easing traffic flow in Gopanpally. Constructed by the Roads and Buildings department, the flyover cost an estimated Rs 28.50 crore.

The total length of the flyover, including approaches, is 430 metres to Nallagandla and 550 metres to Tellapur, featuring 16 spans (10 spans towards Tellapur and six towards Nallagandla). This flyover aims to alleviate congestion in the IT corridors of Hitec-City and Financial District, benefitting IT employees and other commuters heading towards ORR. Originally scheduled to open last month, the flyover’s inauguration was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.