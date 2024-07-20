Telangana government sets up HYDRAA to manage disasters, protect assets

HYDERABAD : The Telangana government on Friday issued orders establishing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR). HYDRAA will handle disaster management, asset protection and various other responsibilities.

As per the orders, the chief minister will chair the governing body of the Agency, with the HYDRAA commissioner serving as the member-convener. The body will also include 10 members from different government departments. Additionally, a TCUR disaster management sub-committee, led by the MAUD principal secretary and the HYDRAA commissioner, will be established with 13 members from various departments. These orders are effective immediately.

HYDRAA will operate across the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, including parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The agency is tasked with planning, organising, coordinating, and implementing disaster preparedness and prevention measures. It will also coordinate with state and national agencies for prompt disaster response and rescue operations.

Asset Protection Wing

This wing will focus on protecting government and urban local body (ULB) assets such as parks, open spaces, lakes and roads from encroachments. It will coordinate with local police and other bodies for enforcement and inspection of private premises for compliance with building and town planning regulations. The wing will also address unauthorised advertisements in coordination with ULBs.

Disaster Management Wing

This wing will manage disaster response and relief through the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of HYDRAA. It will coordinate with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and other agencies. The wing will also work with technical agencies for timely alerts and collaborate with various departments to handle emergencies. It will maintain a database for risk assessment and disaster predictions and manage fire safety inspections.

HYDRAA to work with traffic cops too

HYDRAA will also oversee traffic management during disasters, particularly in waterlogged and disaster-prone areas. It will work closely with traffic police, district collectors and other relevant agencies.

HYDRAA will function under the MAUD department, with a commissioner of IAS rank, and will report to the principal secretary of the department. The agency’s budget will come from government allocations and contributions from beneficiary local authorities.

The existing resources of the EVDM under GHMC will be transferred to HYDRAA, except for the internal vigilance and enforcement wings, which will remain with GHMC.

Monthly meetings

The TCUR disaster management sub-committee will support the governing body in implementing disaster management plans and policies, monitoring preparedness, and coordinating response efforts. This committee will meet monthly or as needed.