Three students die as speeding car rams lorry in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Three engineering students died after their speeding car collided with a lorry at the service road at exit no. 5 on Friday.

The victims, Akshay, Asmith, and Hari, all aged between 20 and 22, are students at NR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The students had gone out for a drive when the incident occurred. Akshay and Hari, seated in the front and wearing seatbelts, died on the spot and Asmith, seated in the back, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the crash.

Two other students, Navneet and Jeshwant, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in Suraram.

Police stated that the car was speeding, and the lorry driver noticed the car approaching too fast, prompting him to move the lorry to the left. However, the car collided with the lorry.

The victims’ bodies were sent for postmortem later.