Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti to present first full Budget on July 25

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet will meet at 9 am on Thursday, July 25, in the Legislative Assembly hall and approve the Budget which will then be presented in the House.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will chair the meeting of the Council of Ministers and approve the Budget for Financial Year 2024-2025 following which Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table it in the Assembly. Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu is likely to introduce the Budget in the Legislative Council.

This will be the first full Budget of the Congress government after the formation of Telangana state. It will also be Vikramarka’s first Budget.

Sources told TNIE that the Budget session will be held for 10 days. The government also wants to introduce and pass a few Bills during the session. The sources said that the government is likely to take up the ROR Act and proposed changes to the state emblem and Telangana Talli statue as well as new policies for Industries, sand, and other sectors.

On the other hand, the Opposition is preparing to corner the government on the “six guarantees”, Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver and other promises made by Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections.