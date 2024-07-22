Transfer process creates confusion among staff in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ongoing general transfers are creating chaos and confusion among the employees as the government started the process without addressing serious issues, including those related to Government Order (GO) 317.

The employees are objecting to considering the entire Hyderabad region as a single unit, and not implementing the priority clause in some departments while issuing transfer orders. On July 3, the state government lifted the earlier ban on transfers and undertook the transfers with immediate effect by issuing GO 80. This GO comes in place of GO 81, issued on June 16, 2018, imposing a ban on all transfers.

The GO 80 is not applicable to GO 317 affected employees as it has not been four years since they got transferred. Additionally, the government is reportedly not entertaining the on-request transfers. This uncertainty has prompted several employees to approach elected representatives to consider even special cases like spouse and medical cases.

It is pertinent to note that recently the Medical department staff staged a protest at their headquarters alleging irregularities in transfers. While the transfer process was supposed to be completed by July 20, as per the initial rules mentioned in GO 80, the government had to extend the deadline due to several reasons.

Carrying out process without addressing the grievances

Incidentally, before issuing GO 80, the state government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to examine and make recommendations on issues related to GO 317 and GO 46 in February. The latest transfers are being carried out without the Cabinet sub-committee addressing the grievances of the aggrieved employees. Over 50,000 applications related to GO 317 transfers are reportedly pending with the government.

The ongoing transfers raise questions on how the state government will do justice to the “GO 317 victims” as existing vacancies are being filled in some departments. Significantly, there was neither any weightage nor priority given to the 317 GO victims in the GO 80.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, an employee union member said that the government should have first addressed the issues related to GO 317. The government has to create supernumerary posts to rectify the issues with GO 317, he said, while maintaining that it would not be possible to create hundreds of supernumerary posts.

Another employee expressed frustration over the timing of these transfers as they are being affected after they paid their children’s school fees. He pointed out that previous transfer cycles typically took place in May-June, making the current July schedule seem poorly timed and inconsiderate of employees’ problems.

Frustrated by the timing

