Amid rains, PJTSAU releases instructions for farmers

HYDERABAD: In light of rains across the state, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Hyderabad released instructions for farmers on Monday.

Dr Raghu Rami Reddy, Registrar and Director of Research at PJTSAU, said that spraying pesticides in fields should be postponed due to the possibility of light to moderate rains for the next three days.

Farmers have been instructed to remove sewage water from the fields in areas with heavy rainfall. As thunder and lightning are also forecasted, they are advised to keep their distance from the electric poles, power lines and puddles.

They are also instructed to abstain from keeping cattle, goats and sheep under the trees.

The University has noted that July 31 is the ideal date to sow short-duration (120-125 days) rice varieties in water-rich areas. Short-duration and medium-duration varieties of rice should be planted.