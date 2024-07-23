Indiramma houses for Peddavagu victims, says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

KHAMMAM: Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for assistance in rescuing 41 persons of Peddavagu project incident and announced that the Indiramma houses will be built for the victims in Aswaraopet.

He said the compensation would be provided to silted 400 acres under the project and each acre would be paid `10,000.

On Monday, the minister visited the damaged site and interacted with the victims. He said `8 crore was sanctioned for the repair works of the project.

Srinivasa Reddy also extended financial assistance to about 51 victims through the PSR trust which was set up in his father’s name.

Revealing that the notices had been served to the officials responsible for the incident, he said that action would be taken against them after receiving an inquiry report.

The district collector has been instructed to conduct a thorough survey of land grabbing under the Peddavagu project.