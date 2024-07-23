Powerloom workers in Telangana want their issues discussed in assembly

KARIMNAGAR: Demanding that the issues faced by those dependent on the powerloom sector be discussed during the Assembly session, the Sircilla Powerloom Units and Allied Industries Joint Action Committee (JAC) launched a relay hunger strike at Ambedkar Chowk in the town on Monday.

Powerloom workers’ association district president Kodam Ramana urged the state and Union governments to address the electricity subsidy and employment issues faced by workers in the sector. He expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from both governments and alleged that they were neglecting the plight of powerloom workers.

Kurapati Ramesh, the state secretary of a powerloom workers union, asked the government to release pending bills, take steps to ensure steady employment opportunities for workers, provide yarn subsidies and implement the worker-to-owner scheme to prevent further crisis in the sector.

Due to the state government’s negligence, about 10 powerloom workers killed themselves, he alleged. To mount pressure on the government, a relay hunger strike and Rasta Roko programme will be conducted at Ambedkar Chowrasta on Tuesday.

On July 25, Sircilla Bandh will be observed, followed by a Chalo Hyderabad programme on July 26, said Ramesh.

They also criticised the BJP-led Union government for imposing GST on the textile sector. The protesters raised slogans urging the government to save the textile industry and appealed to the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is also the Karimnagar MP, to show compassion towards the Sircilla weavers. They requested the minister to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and secure cloth production orders from the Union government.