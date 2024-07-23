Revanth Reddy,ministers invite Gandhi family to public meeting in Warangal

HYDERABAD: Top Congress leaders from Telangana, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Civil Supplies & Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

They requested the trio to attend a public meeting to be organised in Warangal to mark the successful implementation of various pre-poll promises, including farm loan waiver scheme.

Speaking to the media in the capital, Uttam said: “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Batti Vikramarka and myself met the top leadership of our party and discussed many issues. We explained to them the progress we have achieved in implementation of farm loan waiver scheme. We requested them to come to Telangana after we complete the implementation of loan waiver in August.”

“We had a very successful visit to Delhi in terms of appraising our leadership about the political happenings in Telangana,” he added.

It may be mentioned here the Congress is planning to hold a massive rally in the third or fourth week of August, subject to the availability of Rahul Gandhi. Around two years ago, Rahul unveiled the party’s Farmers’ Declaration, announcing a slew of promises for the farming community.