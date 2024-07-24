BRSLP ‘upset’ over meagre allocations to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The BRS members in Rajya Sabha will express their dissatisfaction with the meagre allocations to the state in the Union Budget on Wednesday.

The BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP), which convened here on Tuesday, made this decision. During the three-hour-long meeting chaired by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, it also decided to take on the Congress in the Assembly for failing to implement its assurances.

They also decided to visit the Medigadda and Kannepalli pump house on July 26. The BRS team will leave for Medigadda on July 25, following the Budget presentation in the Assembly.

The BRSLP meeting unanimously elected S Madhusudhana Chary as the Opposition leader in the State Legislative Council, with other BRSLP members to be announced shortly.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the state government failed to divert 1 lakh cusecs of Godavari water, which is going waste into the sea, to the agriculture lands. The party MLAs would put pressure on the government in the Assembly to fill Mid Manair, Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayakasagar with Godavari waters, Harish said.

The BRS legislators will move an adjournment motion in the Assembly with a demand to discuss the problems of the unemployed youths.

Harish emphasised that the Rythu Bharosa scheme implementation has been delayed.

‘Small’ chamber for KCR

BRS MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao on Tuesday expressed dismay over the chamber allocated to the Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao as it was reportedly less spacious. They said the chamber had insufficient space for seating their MLAs for the meet.