Telangana Assembly budget session to continue till July 31

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the Telangana Assembly will continue till July 31. A decision to this effect was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held in Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s chambers here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, former minister T Harish Rao, BJP floor leader A Maheswar Reddy, K Sambasiva Rao from the CPI and Ahmed Balala from the AIMIM took part in the meeting.

Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget on July 25. Holidays have been declared for the Assembly on July 26 and 28.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council sessions will be held on July 24, 25, 27 and 31. Holidays have been declared for the Council on July 26, 28, 29 and 30.

Tributes pour in

The Telangana Legislative Assembly paid tributes to BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in February. The Budget session of the Legislature commenced on Tuesday.

Revanth started the session with a condolence motion, mourning the untimely demise of Nanditha, who represented Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment. He recalled her election as MLA just three months prior, succeeding her father Sayanna.

Responding to Harish’s statements of truncating the discussion on annual financial statement by ending the session on July 31, Sridhar Babu said the state needed to pass the Budget by that date, or it would not be in a position to sanction salaries.

Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao, who is also the BRS working president, expressed sorrow over the successive losses of Nanditha and her father within a year. He assured support to her family from the pink party.

The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the late MLA.