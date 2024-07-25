Priests from Telangana's Yadadri submit plea to halt ministerial employees' transfers

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Officials from the Endowments department have decided to transfer ministerial employees who have been working at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

There has not been any transfers for the past 12 years and the temple staff are now urging public representatives to intervene and halt these transfers.

The issue has sparked concern among devasthanam employees, particularly those who have served at the temple for a decade. A total of 34 ministerial employees out of 276 are slated for transfer, including one DEO, five AEOs, 14 superintendents, 18 senior assistants, 20 junior assistants, another 20 record assistants.

Previously, during the tenure of the former devasthan EO Premkumar in 2011-12, transfers were common, with officials moving between Yadagirigutta, Komuravelli, Vemulawada, Kondagattu, and Bhadrachalam.

Seeking to halt these transfers, officials submitted a petition to Alair MLA B Ayilaiah on Monday.

Concerns have been raised by devotees alleging negligence from long-serving employees towards their duties and suggesting that the temple’s development hinges on staff rotations.