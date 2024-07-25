Telangana High Court issues notice to government on Kokapet land allotment to BRS

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in response to a writ petition, claiming ownership of an 11-acre land parcel in Kokapet, which was previously allotted to the BRS.

The notices were issued to the principal secretary (Revenue), chief commissioner of land administration, commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), district collector of Ranga Reddy, tahsildar of Gandipet and BRS.

The petitioners, represented by their counsel, argued that the land in survey number 240 at Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal was allotted to the BRS by the previous government at Rs 3.41 crore per acre. The land was earmarked for establishing an Institute for Excellence and Human Resource Development.

The petitioners, Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and her family, residents of Hyderbasti, claimed that the land belonged to them, inherited from their late husband/father, J.M. Ashok Dutt.

Justice Lakshman directed the petitioners to furnish all relevant documents, including the mentioned registration details and the Munthakab (a document related to inheritance and property rights). The case has been adjourned to August 22 for further hearing.