Yellow alert issued for north and east Telangana

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the city of Hyderabad experienced light rains and drizzle during late afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers until July 30, with the IMD issuing a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in several districts until July 25.

According to the TGDPS, the maximum rainfall recorder in the state was 29.3 mm in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, followed by 26.5 mm in Adilabad and Mulugu. In Hyderabad, Khairatabad received 4.3 mm of rains.

The IMD reported that a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbouring regions, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height, persists. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Sikar, Gwalior, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Canning, and continues east-southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.