Congress government allocates Rs 3,082 cr for Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government proposed an allocation of Rs 4,206 crore for the Transport department in the budget as against Rs 1,923 crore for 2023–24.

Of the total amount, Rs 3,082.53 crore was earmarked for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) towards reimbursement of expenditure for the Mahalaxmi scheme, which facilitates free travel for women in the state. In a recent review meeting, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that a total of Rs 1,723 crore was already reimbursed to the RTC.

Tabling the Budget, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hailed the government’s flagship Mahalakshmi scheme. He claimed that women in the state were extremely happy with it.

“Till now, women travelled Rs 68.60 crore km for free and collectively saved an amount of Rs 2,351 crore. They are enthusiastically visiting tourist places, temples, friends, and relatives using this free travel facility. This scheme is indirectly helping the state economy as well,” he said.

An amount of Rs 11.50 crore was allocated for road safety awareness programmes and advertising works.