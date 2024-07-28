Telangana consider scrapping ‘useless’ schemes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is considering scrapping schemes not useful to the state.

In its Fiscal Policy Strategy (FPS) statement for 2024-25, the state government disclosed that it reviewed all ongoing schemes and was retaining only those that were ‘useful’.

Asserting that the government had already terminated some of the schemes that were ‘not useful’, the FPS statement said: “Apart from terminating some of the schemes which have outlived their utility, schemes with same objectives have been merged.”

The government completed a thorough review of all ongoing schemes and rationalised them to meet the priorities of the state, it added.