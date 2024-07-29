Dev Varma is new Telangana Governor

HYDERABAD: Former deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana in place of CP Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of the state for a brief period along with Jharkhand.

Born on August 15, 1957, Varma, a senior BJP leader from Tripura, is a scion of the erstwhile Tripura royal family. He joined the BJP in 1990 and participated in the Rama Janmabhoomi movement.

He served as deputy CM of Tripura from 2018 to 2023 and held the portfolios of Power, Rural Development, Finance, Planning, Science, Technology and Environment. He also served as president of the Badminton Association of India.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, he lost to the TIPRA Motha Party candidate in Charilam constituency. Dev Varma is the first person from Tripura to hold the post of Governor of any state.