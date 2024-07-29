Sircilla weavers to protest over CM’s remarks today

KARIMNAGAR: Condemning the comment made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that in the BRS regime poor quality Bathukamma sarees were brought from Surat and not produced in Sircilla, the Sircilla weavers and Allied Industries Joint Action Committee (JAC) called for a protest at Ambedkar Chowrastha on Monday.

The weavers said that the sarees were made by them and not brought from Surat and it hurts when they are called of bad quality. JAC leader Musam Ravi alleged that along with government schemes to the weavers being cancelled, CM comments really bothers the weavers.

Conduct a probe if any irregularities were there in procuring the sarees, said Musam Ravi and added that as a CM, Revanth should understand the issues of weavers.

Kurapati Ramesh, the state secretary of the powerloom workers union, demanded that the government take steps to resolve the issue and ensure employment. Meanwhile, their relay hunger strike entered the seventh day on Sunday.