People put on alert as Srisailam water level rises in Telangana

NALGONDA: Nalgonda District Collector C Narayana Reddy has asked the people of the Krishna River catchment area to remain alert as the Srisailam project reservoir is nearing its full capacity.

On Monday, the engineering officials lifted three crest gates of the project to release the water downstream following the indication that the Srisailam project may reach its full capacity by July 30.

Bearing this in mind, the collector asked the people to remain vigilant. “All the people of the of Nagarjunasagar project backwater area should be alert. No one should go into the river for swimming or washing clothes. Fishermen are advised not to go into the river for fishing,” he said.

He ordered the officials to create awareness among the people of the villages concerned and take measures to prevent any loss of life and property.

Abundant rains in Nalgonda, farmers intensify paddy, cotton cultivation

Following abundant rains across Nalgonda district for 10 consecutive days, the farmers in the have intensified agricultural operations. Till the first week of July, the farmers cultivated cotton in about 3,46,790 acres and paddy in 15,658 acres. However, after the rains, paddy cultivation increased to 41,058 acres and cotton cultivation to 4,48,496 acres. It is reported that the district received abundant rains owing to the southwest monsoon’s cyclone effect.