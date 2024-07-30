Telangana government developing new unified online system for building, layout permits

HYDERABAD: To enhance transparency, speed and user-friendliness in obtaining building and layout permissions in Telangana, the state government is developing a Unified Online Building and Layout Approval System. This system integrates CAD-based automated buildings drawing scrutiny for online building permissions across 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state.

The unified online system will feature a Common Application Form (CAF) integrated with multiple government departments, serving as a single point of entry for building and layout approval processes. This integration will streamline the submission process, allowing applicants to submit building and layout plans digitally, enhancing efficiency, reducing paperwork, and speeding up application processing, said officials. Applicants will also be able to pay building/layout permit fees online through various modes, including debit/credit cards, bank transfers, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, UPI, and internet banking, they added.

Inter-departmental collab

The officials said the unified system will offer services such as new/revised building permissions, additions/alterations, new/revised layout permissions for open plots and housing, gated community layouts, occupancy certificates, final layout permissions, land use information, change of land use, and petrol bunk NoCs. The system will integrate with departments including Irrigation, Traffic (petrol pumps, multiplexes), Revenue (NALA, FTL, Revenue Sketch, Petrol), Fire, Airports Authority of India (AAI), National Monument Authority (NMA), HMWSSB, and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The officials said the objective was to design and develop a CAF for a unified system to facilitate the issuance of building and layout permits, ensuring compliance with the TG-bPASS 2020 Act, NBC guidelines, and building guidelines outlined in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Telangana Building Rules, 2012, as well as subsequent amendments up to 2024.

The National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) under the MAUD department has initiated the process of engaging proficient and reputable system integrators, IT firms and others for designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining the Unified Online Building and Layout Approval System and the Cloud-Based Automated Building and Layouts Drawing Scrutiny system. Proposals have been invited to select agencies that will provide onsite support and operation and maintenance for three years after successful implementation.