ACB arrests two top officials in sheep distribution scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested Sabavath Ramchander, the Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in the alleged sheep distribution scam.
Ramchander is named A-9 and Kalyan Kumar A-10 in the case.
With this, the ACB has so far arrested eight accused, all of them government officials, in the case. The two other accused are private individuals who are not yet arrested due to a stay order by a court.
According to ACB officials, Ramachander and Kalyan Kumar, along with private individuals, illegally obtained undue advantage and caused wrongful loss to the state exchequer and misappropriated funds to the tune of `2.10 crore.
Ramchander was the MD of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd when the alleged misappropriation of funds took place. According to the ACB, around `700 crore was misappropriated in the scam by the accused.
“These two officers performed their official duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and caused huge revenue loss to the exchequer,” the ACB said.
The ACB, which has been investigating the scam, arrested the officers in the Criminal Misappropriation Case (RCO).
2 persons not arrested due to stay from court
A release from the ACB said that the officials colluded and conspired with private individuals and resorted to gross illegal acts and violations in the course of discharging their duties.
“They violated all the instructions issued for procurement of sheep and deliberately involved private persons/brokers in the procurement process. With a malafide intention, they deliberately gave instructions to all district joint directors/ DVAHOs of Animal Husbandry department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons,” it said.
The arrested officials were produced before First Additional Special Judge for ACB cases at Hyderabad, for judicial remand. Though 10 persons have been named accused in the case, the ACB could not arrest two private individuals due to a stay order. All other eight arrested accused are officials of the Animal Husbandry department.