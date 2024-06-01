ACB arrests two top officials in sheep distribution scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested Sabavath Ramchander, the Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in the alleged sheep distribution scam.

Ramchander is named A-9 and Kalyan Kumar A-10 in the case.

With this, the ACB has so far arrested eight accused, all of them government officials, in the case. The two other accused are private individuals who are not yet arrested due to a stay order by a court.

According to ACB officials, Ramachander and Kalyan Kumar, along with private individuals, illegally obtained undue advantage and caused wrongful loss to the state exchequer and misappropriated funds to the tune of `2.10 crore.

Ramchander was the MD of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd when the alleged misappropriation of funds took place. According to the ACB, around `700 crore was misappropriated in the scam by the accused.

“These two officers performed their official duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and caused huge revenue loss to the exchequer,” the ACB said.

The ACB, which has been investigating the scam, arrested the officers in the Criminal Misappropriation Case (RCO).