Forum of Critical Utility Services launches Hyderabad chapter

HYDERABAD: The Forum of Critical Utility Services (FOCUS) launched its Hyderabad chapter in the city on Friday. The organisation, with a first of its kind approach, aims to bring stakeholders and expertise on a single platform to establish an integrated approach for resiliency in the sector of real estate, construction, building and infrastructure development.

The chief guest of the event, N Prakash Reddy, director of EV & DM, GHMC, stressed the need for making the cities disaster resistant to combat disasters like floods, fire accidents and other calamities.

Ashish Rakheja, president FOCUS @ amp, managing partner, AEON Integrated Building, said that the FOCUS was designed to cut across the verticals of all domains who work in silo and utilize their expertise to bring out the best outcome for built structure resiliency. Speaking to TNIE, Ashish said, “ We are not only talking about residential buildings but also other sectors including hospitals, government offices, workspaces as well as the surrounding spaces to be made resilient to the extreme climate changes.”