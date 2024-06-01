GHMC goes digital for easier tax collections

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a new strategy for property tax collection for financial year 2024-25 by sending approximately eight lakh messages.

These messages to property owners include a property tax demand and a link to facilitate online payments through various channels like T-Wallet, debit cards or UPI.

The messages, sent by the revenue wing of the GHMC to registered mobile numbers of taxpayers.

Previously, the GHMC printed and physically handed over property tax demand to property owners via bill collectors. For property owners whose mobile numbers are not registered with GHMC, printed bills will still be delivered by bill collectors, said GHMC officials.

Officials stated that upon receiving the message, property owners can click the link provided to pay their taxes online. The demand notice details the amount due for the current financial year. Property tax is to be paid by June 30 for the first half-year and December 31 for the second half-year to avoid penal interest. A 2% monthly interest will be charged on late payments starting July 1, 2024, for the first half-year, and January 1, 2025, for the second half-year.

For example, if the annual property tax is Rs 5,832, the tax for July with the net payable amount and 2% interest will be Rs 5,890, for August it will be Rs 5,948, and so forth, reaching Rs 6,528 by March. The various payment options simplify the payment process and improve citizen response.

GHMC has set a property tax collection target of Rs 2,200 crore for the financial year 2024-25. In financial year 2023-24, the civic body collected Rs 1,921 crore property tax. It earned Rs 829 crore from about 7.20 lakh property owners through the Early Bird Scheme (EBS) for 2024-25.