TDP on revival path in Telangana, says Naidu

HYDERABAD: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday told his colleagues that the yellow party is on the path of revival in Telangana. The former AP chief minister held a meeting with Telangana TDP leaders at his residence here in the city.

During the meeting, Naidu spoke about his “vision for Telangana” and wished that AP and Telangana would become top two states in the country.

He also indicated that the new president of Telangana TDP will be appointed after the election results are announced on June 4.

Speaking to TNIE, senior leader Prof Jyothsna Tirunagari said that the meeting discussed how things went for the party in the Andhra Pradesh elections as well as its future in Telangana.

“Chandrababu garu told us that our party has nurtured leadership in the state, and would do the same now. He told us that the seeds sown during the TDP regime are giving rich dividends now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Naidu also exuded confidence that the TDP will emerge victorious in the AP Assembly elections.

“We are winning good,” the TDP president said.