All set for counting in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies, as well as the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection in Hyderabad district, is scheduled to start at 8 am on June 4. The counting will be conducted Assembly segment-wise at different locations in a decentralised manner within the district.

Approximately 1,200 staff members have been deployed across 15 counting centres in the city, with elaborate three-layered security arrangements in place. The Yakutpura Assembly constituency will have the highest number of EVM counting rounds, followed by Karwan (23 rounds), Malakpet (22 rounds), and Musheerabad and Nampally (20 rounds each). The lowest number of EVM counting rounds will take place in the Assembly segments of Charminar (15 rounds) and Secunderabad (16 rounds). Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Goshamahal, and Secunderabad Cantonment will each have 17 rounds of counting.

The postal ballots will be counted at separate halls set up at Exhibition Grounds (Nampally), PGRRCDE (Osmania University) and CSIIT (Wesley College Grounds, Secunderabad).

District Electoral Officer D Ronald Rose, who visited the counting centre at Nizam College, Basheerbagh on Saturday, told reporters that Assistant Returning Officers will oversee the counting at each centre. He mentioned that 14 out of 15 counting centres have 14 tables each for vote counting, with Jubilee Hills having 20 tables due to the larger hall size. Full results are expected by 3 pm.