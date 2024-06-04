Go the extra mile to protect Katta Maisamma Cheruvu, Telangana HC tells GHMC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC to protect the Katta Maisamma Cheruvu in Suraram village of Quthbullapur mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district from encroachments.

Hearing a PIL filed by one S Malleswara Rao seeking action against the failure of the authorities in protecting the original extent of the lake, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti directed the GHMC to ensure that no encroachments occur within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the lake.

The bench also instructed the GHMC to explore the possibility of maintaining the tank bund and establishing a walking track on the bund side through partnerships with organisations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Additionally, the GHMC was tasked with preventing the dumping of garbage in both the FTL and buffer zone areas. The authorities were ordered to file a status report on the lake within three months before the Registry, following which the PIL was disposed of.

Earlier, in compliance with the High Court’s directions, the GHMC submitted a report detailing the current status of the Katta Maisamma tank area. As per the report, the lake area covers 16.96 acres, and the buffer zone encompasses 2.12 acres. The GHMC also said that chain-link fencing has been installed around the lake area, and there are no encroachments in or around the lake and buffer zone.

After reviewing the report submitted by the GHMC authorities, the bench issued several additional directives.