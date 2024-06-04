Southwest monsoon reaches Telangana, to cover entire state by June 8

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon, which was expected to hit the state around June 10, reached on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana and some more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal on Monday.”

Although the IMD is yet to officially announce the end of the summer season, the early rains brought respite from the scorching heatwave the state was experiencing.

The IMD further said that conditions were favourable for further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of the state in the next 4–5 days, indicating that the rains will cover the entire state by June 8.

In addition, the cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu persists upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Yellow alert till June 7

Under the influence of the weather system and the progressing monsoon, the state will receive light to moderate rain or thundershower and lightning with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at many places and a yellow alert has been issued for the same till June 7.

As of Monday, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Jogulamba Gadwal at 143.5mm, followed by Rangareddy at 138.3 mm and Nalgonda at 135.5 mm.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 55 mm at Gajularamaram. For the next 48 hrs, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph in the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 25°C respectively with surface winds westerlies/south-westerlies around 8–12 kmph.