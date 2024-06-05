BRS vote shift works to BJP’s advantage

HYDERABAD: With the BRS turning a weak contender after its defeat in the Assembly elections and the people deciding to choose between the two national parties — the BJP and Congress — most of the pink party votes shifted to the saffron party in this Lok Sabha elections while in some segments, the grand old party too benefited from this trend.

As a result, the BRS did not get the expected results.

For example, former finance minister T Harish Rao was elected from Siddipet by a margin of over 80,000 votes in the Assembly elections. But after just six months, the BRS candidate got only around 3,000 votes majority in Siddipet, which falls under the Medak Lok Sabha segment.

Though BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao campaigned vigorously for the BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy, he secured only 65,501 votes while the BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao received 62,823 votes. It means that the BRS lost a huge chunk of votes in Siddipet, a fortress of BRS since its inception.

Venkatram Reddy even assured the voters that he would set up a trust with Rs 100 crore funds to help the needy in the segment. All these efforts and promises went in vain as the solid vote bank of the BRS shifted to the BJP.

In Sircilla, which is represented in the Assembly by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the BJP secured a huge number of votes and its candidate Bandi Sanjay retained the Karimnagar LS seat.

However, the BRS maintained its supremacy in Gajwel, represented by its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. In this segment, which falls under the Medak LS constituency, the BRS candidate secured a 30,000-vote majority in this elections.