Differences among Opposition leaders help Congress win Nalgonda LS seat?

NALGONDA: The victory of the Congress in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency was reportedly due to the differences among the leaders of the BRS and BJP and the failure of the state leadership of the respective parties to select the right candidate. Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer won with a huge majority of 7,84,337 votes.

There was intense speculation on who the BRS leadership would select as its candidate for the Nalgonda constituency. While Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s son Amit Reddy eyed the ticket, party Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy urged BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to field former Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy’s brother Krishna Reddy in the election. However, Krishna Reddy was given the ticket forcing Amit Reddy to join the ruling Congress.

According to sources, even though the BJP has senior leaders in the district, it gave the ticket to Huzurnagar former MLA S Saidi Reddy who switched loyalty to the saffron party from the BRS.

BRS leaders say that if Amit Reddy was given the ticket, the party would have won the Nalgonda seat with ease.