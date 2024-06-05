It’s a cakewalk for AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Holding his bastion, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP’s K Madhavi Latha by a margin of 2,28,087 votes and retained the Hyderabad seat for fifth consecutive term. While the parliamentarian bagged 6,61,981 votes, the saffron party candidate got 3,23,894, losing by a margin of 51.07 percent.
In his Lok Sabha career, spanning over two decades and four-terms, this is the biggest ever victory for the AIMIM leader.
At his party’s Darussalaam office in Nampally, supporters started gathering in numbers around 2 pm. By then, the AIMIM MP had commenced extending his lead by nearly two lakh votes.
They sounded confident enough about the triumph and began the festivities by dancing to tracks played by the DJ as well as through fireworks. A major highlight was people dancing to the beats of AIMIM’s Telugu election campaign song, titled Bailelli Vasthundu. The song was rendered by popular Telugu singer Narsi Reddy, known as ‘Nalgonda Gaddar’. Referring to Owaisi, around 300 odd followers were continuously waving the flags and giving the chants of “aaya bhai kaun aaya, sher aaya sher aaya”, and “zindabad, zindabad, MIM zindabad.”
“Today is like Eid for us. On election day (May 13), it was his birthday, and the people gave him a gift today. He is the foundation of Old City. The BJP tried a lot to break it, but they could not,” Salam Khan, founder of Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) and youth faction leader, told TNIE.
Gradually, the senior leaders, led by Akbaruddin Owaisi and other MLAs, also started coming amidst the resounding drum beats.
Syed Sohail Quadri, Pathergatti corporator, said that Owaisi’s win was a belief and not a hope.
About the rival candidate, Madhavi Latha’s apparent wave before the election, he said, “She just wanted to create controversy in the Muslim areas and claim popularity? Who gave her the right to check the burqas of women? How can she do that? It was a disturbing action.”
Meanwhile, rain in the evening posed a halt to the celebrations, after which people went back to the party mood. Raps dedicated to the party’s election symbol, the kite, and Owaisi’s development initiative were also being played. Simultaneously, many were anxiously waiting for Asaduddin to arrive.
Asad Ahmed Khan from Golconda asserted that there was not even an iota of doubt about Asad’s win. People who were excited to vote took victory for granted, got lazy, and did not step out of their homes to vote,” he lamented.
Meanwhile, some supporters expressed mixed feelings. “This is a mixed moment of both happiness and sadness because Owaisi Sahab won but Imtiaz Zaleel (Aurangabad candidate in Maharashtra) and Akhtarul Iman (Kishanganj LS candidate in Bihar) lost,” said Mohammed Arshad of Tolichoiwki.