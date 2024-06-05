Secunderabad seat: Second consecutive win for Kishan Reddy; hat-trick for BJP

HYDERABAD: Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,944 votes. This is the second consecutive time that Kishan Reddy got elected from Secunderabad and a hat-trick for the BJP from here.

In the 2019 polls, Kishan Reddy won from the same seat with a margin of 62,000 votes. Prior to that, in 2014, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya won with an over 2.54 lakh majority.

In fact, the BJP has performed well in the constituency since the party’s formation in 1980. In the 1984 elections, when the party secured only two seats across the country, Dattatreya came second in the constituency. Subsequently, he won from the seat on the BJP ticket in 1998 and 1999 before he won for the third time in 2014.

It is to be noted that three seasoned politicians contested from Secunderabad. The contest was between incumbent MP Kishan Reddy and two MLAs - Danam Nagender (Khairatabad) and T Padma Rao Goud (Secunderabad). Both are MLAs from segments that come under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Danam, who became an MLA on the BRS ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections, recently joined the Congress. He is a six-time MLA.

Meanwhile, Padma Rao Goud is a four-time MLA. In the recent Assembly polls, the BRS secured six of the seven segments in the Secunderabad constituency, indicating that the BRS could have support from the voters. However, the BRS candidate came third with 1.29 lakh votes.