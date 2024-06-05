Suresh Kumar Shetkar returns to winning ways after a decade

SANGAREDDY: Suresh Kumar Shetkar of the Congress won in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency after exactly 10 years. This constituency was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2009. Suresh had previously won before the constituency was formed.

After that, BB Patil, who contested as a BRS candidate, won in the 2014 and 2019 elections. However, before the current parliamentary elections, Patil resigned from the BRS to join the BJP. Talking about his victory, Shetkar said that the programmes being implemented in the state under the leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi’s guidance helped him win the seat.